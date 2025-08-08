Officers leap into lagoon to save service dog at the Jersey Shore

STAFFORD TWP, NJ – While the England family enjoyed a vacation day in Beach Haven West on Thursday, a sudden scare unfolded when their Rhodesian Ridgeback, Moose, tumbled into a lagoon and struggled to stay above water.

Moose is no ordinary pet — she is a trained service dog for 14-year-old Mason England, who lives with non-verbal autism, seizures, and epilepsy. She alerts to Mason’s seizures, eases his anxiety, and remains a constant companion in his daily life.

Responding to the distress call, Officer Vincent dove into the water and reached Moose, lifting her toward Officers VonSchmidt and Fabrizzio, who pulled her to safety. Within minutes, Moose was back on shore, unharmed and reunited with the England family.

Police said the swift response ensured that the vital bond between Mason and his service dog was preserved without injury or loss.

