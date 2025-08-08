Officers revive newborn baby in Centereach home emergency

27
CENTEREACH, NY – On July 31, a frantic 911 call brought Sixth Precinct Police Officers Kyle Radecki and Jared Gresh to a home where a newborn had just been delivered and was not breathing.
The officers arrived within minutes to find the infant unresponsive. They immediately began CPR and administered oxygen in a race to save the baby’s life. Moments later, the newborn began to breathe.
Police confirmed the child is now in good health, crediting the officers’ quick response and life-saving actions for the outcome.
