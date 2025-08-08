Ohio man pleads guilty to dog fighting and meth trafficking

Columbus, OH – An Ohio man has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges stemming from a brutal dog fighting operation and drug trafficking activities uncovered at his Franklin County residence.

Joel Brown, 38, admitted to possessing and training dogs for fighting purposes and to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Prosecutors said Brown kept 11 pit bull-type dogs on his property, chaining them with heavy tow chains anchored to buried tire axles — a common setup in organized dog fighting. The dogs were placed within view of one another but out of reach, intensifying aggression.

Authorities discovered the dogs after receiving complaints about animals being left outside. A search warrant executed by the Columbus Division of Police, in coordination with Columbus Humane, led to the rescue of the dogs and recovery of dog fighting tools and equipment.

Investigators also reviewed social media and found a video on one of Brown’s Facebook accounts showing a visibly scarred black pit bull running on a slatmill, a treadmill-like device commonly used to train fighting dogs.

During the search, officers also seized approximately 52 grams of methamphetamine from Brown’s home.

Brown now faces a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in federal prison for the drug offense. He also faces a maximum of five years in prison for the federal animal fighting charge. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

The case was investigated by Columbus Humane, the Columbus Division of Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Prosecutors include Senior Trial Attorney Adam Cullman of the Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicole Pakiz and Kevin W. Kelley for the Southern District of Ohio.

