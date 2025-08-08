Ohio on fire as lottery players hit $1 million and $100K in same night

Cleveland, OH – Two Ohio Lottery players scored major wins in separate games during the August 6 evening drawings, including a $1 million Powerball prize and a $100,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot.

One lucky Powerball player matched five white balls but missed the red Powerball, securing a second-tier $1 million win. The winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Circle K #5624 in Seville. The winning Powerball numbers drawn were 15, 27, 43, 45, 53, and Powerball 9.

Meanwhile, a Rolling Cash 5 player matched all five numbers to claim the game’s $100,000 top prize. That ticket was sold at Just Smokes in Lima. The winning numbers for Rolling Cash 5 were 3, 7, 22, 23, and 27.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prizes. The Ohio Lottery reminds players to sign the backs of their winning tickets and keep them in a safe place until they’re ready to claim.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to education since its inception in 1974.