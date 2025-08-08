Opa! Inaugural Greek Fest brings food, dancing, and culture to Wildwoods this month

by Breaking Local News Report

WILDWOODS, NJ — A celebration of Greek flavors, music, and culture is coming to North Wildwood later this month as St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church hosts its first-ever OPA Greek Fest from August 22 through August 24.

The three-day festival, located at 321 Saint Demetrios Street, promises a packed lineup of traditional Greek food, live music, folk dancing, and family fun — all with free admission.

Attendees can enjoy authentic dishes, browse a Greek market for unique items, sip Greek wines, and take in performances by a high-energy DJ and live musicians. Festival organizers say the event offers a full cultural experience for all ages.

The inaugural celebration runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds will go toward supporting the church.

Key Points

  • The OPA Greek Fest runs August 22–24 in North Wildwood with free entry.
  • Guests can enjoy Greek cuisine, music, dancing, and a cultural marketplace.
  • All proceeds benefit St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.

A weekend of Greek food, dancing, and community spirit is headed to North Wildwood with the launch of the first-ever OPA Greek Fest.

