Phil Murphy’s Solar Shift Blocked by Trump as “Solar for All” Federal Grants Terminated

Trenton, NJ – Governor Phil Murphy blasted the Trump Administration on Thursday for terminating the federal Solar for All (SFA) grant program, saying the move will raise energy costs for New Jersey’s most vulnerable families.

Calling the decision “reckless” and “ill-timed,” Murphy noted that the program was projected to save thousands of low-income households across the state about $400 annually while expanding access to clean energy.

“At a time when Americans are struggling with skyrocketing energy costs, the Solar for All program would have helped lower costs for working families up and down the Garden State,” Murphy said. “Instead, the Trump Administration has chosen to pull support for a commonsense program that would have delivered cleaner energy and lower costs.”

Murphy pledged to keep pushing for solar expansion in New Jersey, where the industry already powers about 750,000 homes and supports thousands of jobs, the governor claimed.

Key Points

Trump Administration ends Solar for All grants, prompting sharp criticism from Gov. Murphy

Program projected to save low-income NJ households ~$400/year on energy

Murphy vows to continue pushing for clean energy growth despite federal setback