Philadelphia man arrested in Oxford Valley Mall shooting

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA – On the evening of June 19, a confrontation outside the JC Penney bus stop at Oxford Valley Mall ended when a man was shot in the forearm after a brief exchange of words with a stranger.

Police say the shooter, identified as 33-year-old Shannon James Lewis of Philadelphia, fired a revolver without provocation before fleeing the scene. The victim survived the injury.

After weeks of investigation, Middletown Township detectives — using surveillance footage, transit records, cell phone data, and witness accounts — identified Lewis as the suspect. Arrest and search warrants were issued, and on Friday morning, with help from Philadelphia police, officers took Lewis into custody at his home.

During the search, police recovered a stolen revolver believed to have been used in the shooting, along with clothing matching what Lewis wore that day. Lewis now faces charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and possessing an instrument of crime. He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $750,000 bail, 10 percent.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

