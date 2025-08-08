Point Pleasant home invasion ends with gunfire and arrest

Point Pleasant, NJ – A man and woman from Stockton, California, are in custody following an armed home invasion in Point Pleasant Borough on Thursday that ended with a gunshot inside the residence.

Police say that around 1:38 p.m. on August 7, Jaheim Wilson, 23, and Oleyah Brown, 21, forced their way through the rear door of a Barton Avenue home while the occupant was inside. Wilson, armed with a handgun, and Brown allegedly took personal property before Wilson fired a single shot. No injuries were reported, and both suspects fled the scene.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Point Pleasant Borough Police led to the identification of the suspects. Detectives found Wilson and Brown in Toms River around 11:00 p.m. the same night and arrested them without incident.

Wilson is charged with home invasion burglary, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Brown faces a home invasion burglary charge. Both remain lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending detention hearings.

––

Key Points