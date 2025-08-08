Police probe deadly shooting and arson on Rockwell Avenue

An early-morning blaze and fatal attack have turned a Rockwell Avenue block into an active crime scene.

by Breaking Local News Report
Philadelphia, PA – A homicide and arson investigation is underway after a person was found dead early Thursday morning on the 7300 block of Rockwell Avenue.

Police said the incident was reported at about 6:17 a.m. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene just 20 minutes later. Two weapons were recovered at the location.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. No further details about the victim or potential suspects have been released.

Key Points

  • Victim found dead after reported homicide and arson on Rockwell Avenue
  • Medics pronounced the victim deceased at 6:37 a.m.
  • Two weapons recovered; Homicide Unit investigating
