Police probe deadly shooting and arson on Rockwell Avenue

Philadelphia, PA – A homicide and arson investigation is underway after a person was found dead early Thursday morning on the 7300 block of Rockwell Avenue.

Police said the incident was reported at about 6:17 a.m. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene just 20 minutes later. Two weapons were recovered at the location.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. No further details about the victim or potential suspects have been released.

