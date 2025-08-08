Power company gives Asbury Park group $50,000 grant

Holmdel, NJ – A major boost is coming to Asbury Park’s revitalization efforts as the FirstEnergy Foundation awards a $50,000 grant to Interfaith Neighbors, a nonprofit serving Monmouth and Ocean counties with programs aimed at tackling poverty and expanding opportunities.

The funding, among the largest given by FirstEnergy Foundation in New Jersey this year, will support a variety of initiatives, including job training, early childhood education, food delivery, and urban farming. The grant is part of more than $2 million in community contributions distributed by the foundation during the first half of the year.

Interfaith Neighbors’ programs include the Launch Center, which offers job readiness training and career coaching; the Early Childhood Learning Center, which provides safe childcare to allow parents to work or study; Meals on Wheels, which delivers more than 800 meals daily to seniors and residents with disabilities; and Kula Urban Farm, a hydroponic greenhouse that produces fresh food while providing job training.

With nearly 20% of Asbury Park residents living below the poverty line, leaders from both organizations emphasized the urgency of sustaining and expanding these programs. “From job readiness to food access, their programs are helping residents build brighter futures,” said Doug Mokoid, FirstEnergy’s New Jersey president.

Interfaith Neighbors Co-Executive Director Walter “Chip” Craig noted the grant will help the group continue focusing on essential needs like housing, food, and jobs while strengthening trust within the community.

A single grant is set to power thousands of meals, job opportunities, and brighter futures in Asbury Park.