Prosecutor Investigating Fire at North Jersey Synagogue, Firebombed Once in 2012

by Breaking Local News Report

Rutherford, NJ – A multi-alarm fire early Friday morning caused significant damage to Temple Beth El on Montross Avenue, prompting a joint arson investigation by county and local authorities.

Rutherford police and firefighters responded around 2:45 a.m. to find the synagogue engulfed. After fire suppression efforts, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Squad and the county’s Arson Task Force were called to assist. Detectives and investigators worked alongside Rutherford police and local fire officials to begin examining the scene.

No injuries have been reported, but the building sustained heavy damage. Officials said the investigation will take time and the area remains an active scene, with detours in place.

The case is being investigated by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Rutherford Police Department, and local fire agencies.

Key Points

  • Multi-alarm fire broke out at Temple Beth El in Rutherford around 2:45 a.m.
  • No injuries reported, but the structure suffered significant damage
  • Bergen County Arson Task Force leading investigation with Rutherford police

A predawn blaze tore through a Rutherford synagogue, leaving the building badly damaged and sparking an arson probe.

