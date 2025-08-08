Quiet Delaware street turned into a crime scene after gunfire tore through a Lewes home, leaving a woman wounded

Lewes, DE – A 40-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries early Friday after gunfire struck her home in Lewes, Delaware, according to state police.

Troopers responded around 12:03 a.m. to the 17000 block of Evette Lane after reports of shots fired. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds into an occupied residence, striking the woman inside.

A man and a child were also in the home at the time but were not injured. Police have not released any suspect description, and the number of shots fired remains under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Delaware State Police as the case remains active.

