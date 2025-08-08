Washington, DC – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects caught on video during a robbery that took place early Sunday morning in Northwest.

The incident occurred on August 3 at approximately 4:05 a.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street NW. Police say the suspects approached a victim, forcibly stole their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the area.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the suspects on video. Footage has been released by MPD and can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/-OJEn9ScGpM

Still images from the footage were also distributed with the public request for help.

Savage street heist caught on tape in heart of DC

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who has information related to the incident is urged to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible.

