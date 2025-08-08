Severiano Garcia-Morales Arrested for Crime Against Child Under 13 in Ocean County

Ocean County authorities booked 140-pound, 5-foot-5 Severiano Garcia-Morales into jail on August 7, on an array of deeply serious sex crime charges.

Local officials have not provided details about the arrest circumstances, but the charges suggest a lengthy and intense investigation.

Court records show Garcia-Morales faces multiple first- and second-degree offenses, including aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13, aggravated sexual assault of a minor between 13 and 16, and sexual assault charges involving victims significantly younger than himself.

He is also accused of endangering the welfare of a child, an offense that often accompanies more severe allegations in cases like this. The seriousness of these charges means that, if convicted, he could face decades in state prison.

At this time, it is not known whether or not Garcia-Morales has any active ICE Detainers or whether or not he is an illegal alien in the United States. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has not provided any details regarding these charges.