Shocking video shows DC robbers in early morning street beatdown

Caught on camera robbers pummel victim in violent 7th Street ambush

by Local News Report
Washington, DC – A pair of robbers assaulted and robbed a victim in the early morning hours on 7th Street NW, and police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying them after surveillance footage captured the attack.

The incident unfolded around 4:05 a.m. on Sunday, August 3, in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspects approached the victim, forcefully snatched their belongings, physically assaulted them, and fled the scene.

Nearby surveillance cameras recorded the suspects, and video of the incident has been released by the Metropolitan Police Department. The footage can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/-OJEn9ScGpM

Images of the suspects were also shared with the public. Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information should contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Key Points

  • Suspects assaulted and robbed a victim around 4 a.m. on 7th Street NW
  • Incident caught on surveillance video and shared by MPD
  • Reward of up to $1,000 offered for information leading to an arrest
