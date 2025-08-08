Shy kitten Cinnamon waits for a forever home in Jackson shelter

Cinnamon the playful kitten awaits adoption approval

by Local News Report
courtesy of Friends of Northern Ocean County Animal Facility

JACKSON, NJ – A young brown tabby kitten named Cinnamon is looking for a permanent home where she can warm up to her new family at her own pace.

The domestic short hair, described as shy but playful once comfortable, is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Shelter staff say Cinnamon enjoys toys and will open up with time and patience.

Before adoption, all cats and kittens at the shelter receive necessary vaccinations, are spayed or neutered, and are microchipped. Prospective adopters must provide proof of home ownership or a lease that permits cats, and all household members must meet the cat in person.

The shelter is open daily from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached at 732-657-8086 for more information.

Key Points

  • Cinnamon, a shy brown tabby kitten, available for adoption in Jackson, NJ
  • Spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready for a new home
  • Adoption requires meeting the cat and providing proof of pet-friendly housing
Local News Report
