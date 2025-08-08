Surrendered dog hopes for forever home in Jackson

JACKSON, NJ – A 3½-year-old American Bully named Broley has joined the adoption floor at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility and is looking for a permanent home.

Recently surrendered, Broley has adjusted well to shelter life and is described as happy, sturdy, and energetic. He has passed all behavioral assessments, shows no resource guarding, and enjoys outdoor activities like hiking, chasing tennis balls, and playing with squeaky toys.

Staff recommend he be the only pet in the home and live with children over 15 due to his energy level. Broley is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm negative, and available for immediate adoption or placement with an approved 501(c)(3) rescue.

The shelter, located at 615 Freemont Avenue in Jackson, is open daily from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

