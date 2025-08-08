Teen grazed by bullet in late-night North Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia, PA – A 16-year-old boy was injured late Thursday night in a shooting on the 2000 block of North 27th Street, police said.

Officers from the 22nd District responded around 11:36 p.m. to reports of a person with a gun and found the teen with a graze wound to the right side of his head. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators say the victim was outside his home with several other people when they heard glass breaking. Moments later, he realized he had been grazed by a bullet. Police described the suspects as five males dressed entirely in black.

No arrests have been made, and a motive has not been determined. The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case.

A quiet night turned violent when a North Philadelphia teen was struck by a bullet in what remains a mystery to investigators.