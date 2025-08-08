Three busted after stolen ride barrels into house in Smyrna

by Local News Report
Dover, DE – A stolen SUV pursuit through multiple Delaware towns ended Thursday morning when the vehicle struck a home in Smyrna, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

The incident began at 6:42 a.m. on August 7, when Dover police officers spotted a stolen 2018 Hyundai Tucson near North DuPont Highway and River Road. The driver refused to stop, prompting a chase westbound through Dover into Hartly and Smyrna. The pursuit ended on Wheatley’s Pond Road after a Clayton police officer deployed a tire deflation device, causing the SUV to hit a house.

The driver, 19-year-old Brandon Carter, fled on foot before being caught. Two passengers, 18-year-old Nasir Peace and a 15-year-old male, were arrested without incident. A search of the SUV revealed tools commonly used in vehicle thefts.

Carter was booked into SCI on $9,004 secured bail on multiple charges including possession of burglar’s tools, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, conspiracy, and leaving the scene of a crash. Peace was released on $4,000 unsecured bond, and the juvenile was released to a guardian.

Key Points

  • Stolen SUV chase started in Dover and ended in Smyrna with crash into house
  • Driver fled on foot; all three suspects arrested
  • Burglar’s tools found inside vehicle
