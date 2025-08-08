Two convicted sex offenders with long criminal histories are now in federal custody following ICE arrests in Massachusetts

by Breaking Local News Report

Boston, MA – Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations New England have taken two convicted sex offenders into custody in separate immigration enforcement actions.

On July 29, officers arrested 66-year-old Dennis Costa, a lawful permanent resident from Portugal, at his home in Fall River. Costa was convicted in Massachusetts in 1991 of rape and abuse of a child, as well as indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and served a 10-year prison sentence. He remains in ICE custody pending a hearing before an immigration judge.

In a separate case, agents arrested 38-year-old Eynar Estuardo Vielman Jimenez of Guatemala on August 2 in West Roxbury. Jimenez was convicted in 2017 of three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or older and served 328 days in jail. He is a Level 2 sex offender in Massachusetts and entered the U.S. without inspection in 2008. He is being held pending removal proceedings.

Key Points

  • Dennis Costa, 66, of Portugal, convicted in 1991 of child rape and abuse, arrested in Fall River
  • Eynar Estuardo Vielman Jimenez, 38, of Guatemala, convicted in 2017 of multiple indecent assaults, arrested in West Roxbury
  • Both remain in ICE custody for immigration proceedings

