Two convicted sex offenders with long criminal histories are now in federal custody following ICE arrests in Massachusetts

Boston, MA – Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations New England have taken two convicted sex offenders into custody in separate immigration enforcement actions.

On July 29, officers arrested 66-year-old Dennis Costa, a lawful permanent resident from Portugal, at his home in Fall River. Costa was convicted in Massachusetts in 1991 of rape and abuse of a child, as well as indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and served a 10-year prison sentence. He remains in ICE custody pending a hearing before an immigration judge.

In a separate case, agents arrested 38-year-old Eynar Estuardo Vielman Jimenez of Guatemala on August 2 in West Roxbury. Jimenez was convicted in 2017 of three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or older and served 328 days in jail. He is a Level 2 sex offender in Massachusetts and entered the U.S. without inspection in 2008. He is being held pending removal proceedings.

Key Points

Dennis Costa, 66, of Portugal, convicted in 1991 of child rape and abuse, arrested in Fall River

Eynar Estuardo Vielman Jimenez, 38, of Guatemala, convicted in 2017 of multiple indecent assaults, arrested in West Roxbury

Both remain in ICE custody for immigration proceedings