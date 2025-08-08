Two pedestrians injured after 71-year-old in SUV crashes into Allentown farmers market

Allentown, PA – A 71-year-old woman driving an Infiniti SUV struck two pedestrians and crashed into the Elias Farmers Market twice Friday afternoon, according to Allentown police.

The incident happened on August 8 at about 1:40 p.m. at 101 Tilghman Street. Responders found a 53-year-old man and a 25-year-old man with serious injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital by Allentown EMS.

City surveillance video shows the SUV entering the parking lot and attempting to park when it pulled through a parking stall, hitting the building. The driver then reversed rapidly, striking an unoccupied parked vehicle, before accelerating forward through the open parking stall. The SUV hit the two pedestrians, crashed into the building again, and caused further damage.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators. The crash is under investigation by the Allentown Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Key Points

SUV hit two pedestrians and a building twice at Elias Farmers Market

Victims, ages 53 and 25, suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized

71-year-old driver uninjured and cooperating with investigators