Woman ambushed outside Jersey City residence police say

Jersey City man charged in sexual assault case

Jersey City, NJ – A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a July 26 sexual assault in Jersey City, officials said Friday.

Richard Murphy, of Jersey City, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree burglary, and third-degree aggravated assault. He was taken into custody at Jersey City Medical Center on August 8 by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit with assistance from the Hudson County Regional S.W.A.T. team, and is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

Police say the attack happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sussex Street, where a female victim reported being physically and sexually assaulted by an unknown man as she entered a residence. She was treated for her injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information about a sex crime is urged to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234.

Key Points

  • Richard Murphy charged with sexual assault, burglary, and aggravated assault in Jersey City
  • Victim attacked entering a Sussex Street residence late at night
  • Murphy arrested August 8 and held pending court appearance
