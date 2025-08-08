Woodbridge man arrested in child sexual assault case spanning two years

WOODBRIDGE, VA — A 52-year-old man has been arrested after detectives concluded a lengthy investigation into the repeated sexual assault of a child under the age of 10 in Prince William County.

Gabriel Benitez Vasquez, of Greenwood Drive in Woodbridge, was taken into custody on July 31 at Fort Myer after warrants were obtained for multiple felony charges. The investigation determined that the offenses occurred between January 2019 and March 2021 in the Woodbridge area.

According to police, the victim recently reported the abuse, which led to an investigation by the Prince William County Police Department. Detectives said the assaults happened on more than one occasion over a two-year span and involved a known individual — later identified as Vasquez.

Following their investigation, authorities charged Vasquez with three counts of indecent liberties, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of abduction, one count of sodomy, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He remains in custody without bond. A court date is pending.

