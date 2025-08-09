Accokeek man charged in killing mother’s boyfriend

ACCOKEEK, MD – A 24-year-old man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend during a dispute inside their shared home early Friday.

Prince George’s County Police identified the suspect as Clarence Green Jr., charged in the killing of 38-year-old Gene Garrett Jr. Officers were called to the 16000 block of Caribbean Way just after midnight on August 8, where they found Garrett with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Green and Garrett lived together and that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute. Green was arrested at the home without incident and is being held without bond on charges including first-degree murder and assault.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers.

