Armed suspect on the loose after woman shot in DC

Washington, DC – A shooting in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast, late Thursday night has prompted a search for an armed suspect and left a woman wounded.

Metropolitan Police Department units responded to the scene shortly before 11 p.m. and issued a lookout for a Black male wearing a white tank top, black zip-up hoodie, and white shoes. The suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun and last seen heading toward 51st Street, Southeast.

Later, officers learned that a hospital had received a walk-in gunshot victim. The woman had been shot in the same block of H Street that officers had responded to around 10:53 p.m., according to MPD.

No further details about the victim’s condition or the events leading up to the shooting have been released. Police are urging anyone who spots the suspect to call 911 immediately and not to approach.

