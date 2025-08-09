Buffalo dealer gets 20 years for deadly fentanyl sales

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man will spend two decades in federal prison for selling fentanyl linked to two fatal overdoses and multiple non-fatal overdoses.

Davon Mitchell, 35, also known as “Blu Boyy,” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Prosecutors said Mitchell dealt fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine to regular customers in Western New York from 2019 until his arrest in June 2022. Between March 22 and May 12, 2022, he sold drugs including 2.7 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer. A search of his Janice Street home turned up methamphetamine, $3,257 in cash, a revolver, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell admitted that fentanyl he distributed caused the overdose deaths of two people and three non-fatal overdoses. The investigation involved Homeland Security Investigations, Buffalo Police, West Seneca Police, and the New York State Police.

