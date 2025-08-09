Centerville man wins $50K twice on same lottery game

Centerville man wins $50000 on Billion scratch off for second time

by Local News Report
CENTERVILLE, OH – A Centerville resident has struck gold again, winning $50,000 on the Ohio Lottery’s $50 scratch-off game, “Billion.”

The winner said he scanned the ticket several times before believing the result. He is a regular scratch-off player and previously claimed prizes of $10,000 and $5,000 on the same game last June.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Ameristop on North State Route 48 in Waynesville, a store he considers his go-to lottery stop. After state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, he will take home $36,000.

“Billion” offers a top prize of $1 million a year for life, with two top prizes still remaining as of August 7. Since 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to education across the state.

Key Points

  • Centerville man wins $50,000 on “Billion” scratch-off for the second time
  • Ticket purchased at Ameristop in Waynesville, which he considers a lucky store
  • Winner takes home $36,000 after taxes, with two top prizes still available
