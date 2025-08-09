East Boston man arrested after hammer attack outside bakery

EAST BOSTON, MA – A bakery visit turned violent Tuesday morning when a man was struck in the head with a hammer after refusing to lend his cellphone to a stranger.

Police say the attack happened around 6:30 a.m. outside a bakery at 40 Maverick Square. The victim told officers he was approached by an unknown man who asked to borrow his phone. After the victim said he didn’t have one and went inside, the suspect allegedly waited and struck him with a hammer as he returned to his vehicle.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a nearby health center. Detectives from District A-7 reviewed surveillance images, quickly identifying the suspect as 37-year-old Eric Vargas of East Boston.

On Wednesday at about 5:16 p.m., officers found Vargas sitting on the steps of a Paris Street building. After confirming his identity, they arrested him on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

