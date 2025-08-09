Fire engulfs Atlantic City school, no injuries reported

A vacant Atlantic City school met its fiery end just weeks before its scheduled demolition was complete

by Breaking Local News Report

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A towering plume of smoke rose over the Jersey Shore Friday evening as flames tore through a long-closed Atlantic City school that was in the process of being demolished.

The fire broke out around 6:05 p.m. at the former New Jersey Avenue School, located in the unit block of New Jersey Avenue. Flames quickly spread through all three floors of the 1925-built structure, which had been shuttered since 2012.

The building was heavily damaged by flooding during Superstorm Sandy later that same year and had remained vacant. According to the school district, it was being torn down to make way for a new district administration building.

Related News:  Paterson man arrested for sexually abusing teen over two year period

Superintendent La’Quetta Small thanked the Atlantic City Fire Department and other first responders for working to contain the blaze and protect nearby homes.

——
Key Points

  • Fire erupted Friday evening at former New Jersey Avenue School in Atlantic City
  • Building, closed since 2012 and damaged by Superstorm Sandy, was under demolition
  • Flames consumed all three floors; new administration building planned for site
Related News:  Middle Class American Girl Kamala Harris Wears $62k Tiffany Necklace to Border Photo-Op
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

These are the five best pizzas at the...

Ten things we did in New Jersey in...

Salvador Cabellos Diaz Charged for Role in Brutal...

Grand jury clears Essex County correctional officers in...

Manuel Fernandez sentenced to prison for attacking woman...

New Jersey cop charged with lying about criminal...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.