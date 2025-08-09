Fire engulfs Atlantic City school, no injuries reported

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A towering plume of smoke rose over the Jersey Shore Friday evening as flames tore through a long-closed Atlantic City school that was in the process of being demolished.

The fire broke out around 6:05 p.m. at the former New Jersey Avenue School, located in the unit block of New Jersey Avenue. Flames quickly spread through all three floors of the 1925-built structure, which had been shuttered since 2012.

The building was heavily damaged by flooding during Superstorm Sandy later that same year and had remained vacant. According to the school district, it was being torn down to make way for a new district administration building.

Superintendent La’Quetta Small thanked the Atlantic City Fire Department and other first responders for working to contain the blaze and protect nearby homes.

Atlantic City Fire. Abandoned school destined to be demolished sometime this year is now burning. At New Jersey and Arctic Avenue. Smoke can be seen all along the South Jersey beaches. pic.twitter.com/Cfgzb1Xc78 — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) August 8, 2025

