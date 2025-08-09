Garfield movie to light up Toms River’s Skyview Park Tuesday night

Garfield fans of all ages will get their chance to see the lasagna-loving cat under the summer sky in Toms River.

by Breaking Local News Report

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Families can grab blankets and chairs for an outdoor screening of The Garfield Movie this Tuesday at Skyview Park as part of the township’s Neighborhood Movie Night in the Park series.

The free event begins at 7 p.m., with the film shown on a Jumbotron screen designed for clear viewing even before sunset. Organizers say the early start lets children enjoy the movie and still make it home for bedtime.

Kona Ice will be on site for those looking to cool off with a sweet treat while watching Garfield and friends on the big screen. Seating will be available on the ball field, and attendees are reminded to leave pets at home.

Key Points

  • Toms River showing The Garfield Movie at Skyview Park Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Film projected on a daylight-viewable Jumbotron as part of Neighborhood Movie Night series
  • Kona Ice available; attendees should bring blankets and chairs but no pets
