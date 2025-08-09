Grand jury clears Essex County correctional officers in inmate death case

TRENTON, NJ – A state grand jury has declined to criminally charge any Essex County correctional police officers in connection with the December 2021 death of inmate Daniel Gelin, 27, of Elizabeth, following a fight at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The Attorney General’s Office says Gelin was injured during an altercation with another inmate on December 2, 2021, during which the other inmate appeared to have a weapon and made stabbing motions. Officers intervened, and medical staff treated Gelin before clearing him to return to the jail population.

The next morning, Gelin complained of difficulty walking and asked to return to the medical unit. Shortly after, officers found him on the floor of his cell. A medical emergency was called, and he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m.

After reviewing video, witness testimony, and autopsy results, the grand jury voted “no bill” on August 4, 2025, concluding no charges should be filed against the officers. The inmate accused of stabbing Gelin was indicted in March 2022 on murder and weapons charges, with trial still pending.

Key Points

Grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by officers in 2021 inmate death

Daniel Gelin died a day after fight with another inmate who allegedly used a weapon

Alleged attacker faces pending murder and weapons charges