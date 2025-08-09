Grand jury clears Essex County correctional officers in inmate death case

A grand jury decided Essex County correctional officers will not face charges in the death of an inmate injured during a jailhouse fight.

by Breaking Local News Report
Prison fence. Grid fence with barbed wire against sunset. Barbed wire. Security measures for prisoners in prison.

TRENTON, NJ – A state grand jury has declined to criminally charge any Essex County correctional police officers in connection with the December 2021 death of inmate Daniel Gelin, 27, of Elizabeth, following a fight at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The Attorney General’s Office says Gelin was injured during an altercation with another inmate on December 2, 2021, during which the other inmate appeared to have a weapon and made stabbing motions. Officers intervened, and medical staff treated Gelin before clearing him to return to the jail population.

The next morning, Gelin complained of difficulty walking and asked to return to the medical unit. Shortly after, officers found him on the floor of his cell. A medical emergency was called, and he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m.

Related News:  Trump’s Re-Election Doesn’t Stop New Jersey’s Battle Over Liquor Licenses at His Golf Courses, Yet

After reviewing video, witness testimony, and autopsy results, the grand jury voted “no bill” on August 4, 2025, concluding no charges should be filed against the officers. The inmate accused of stabbing Gelin was indicted in March 2022 on murder and weapons charges, with trial still pending.

——
Key Points

  • Grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing by officers in 2021 inmate death
  • Daniel Gelin died a day after fight with another inmate who allegedly used a weapon
  • Alleged attacker faces pending murder and weapons charges
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

These are the five best pizzas at the...

Ten things we did in New Jersey in...

Salvador Cabellos Diaz Charged for Role in Brutal...

New Jersey cop charged with lying about criminal...

Manuel Fernandez sentenced to prison for attacking woman...

Mikie Sherrill Doubles Down on One Big Beautiful...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.