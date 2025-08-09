Gunmen on bikes shoot man in Bronx street attack

Three masked gunmen pedaled away after shooting a Bronx man in the arm during a nighttime attack.

by Breaking Local News Report

BRONX, NY – A Thursday night in the South Bronx turned violent when three men on bicycles opened fire, striking a 50-year-old man in the arm.

At around 9:55 p.m. on June 5, police say three unidentified suspects rode up near St. Ann’s Avenue and East 161st Street, displayed firearms, and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit in the left arm and suffered serious injuries before being rushed by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was listed in stable condition.

After the shooting, the suspects fled eastbound on East 161st Street on their bicycles and have not been seen since.

The first suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion, last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants with white stripes, and black sneakers. The second suspect, also with a medium complexion, wore a dark-colored sweater and a black ski mask. The third suspect wore a light-colored sweater, a dark vest, black pants, and a black ski mask.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are working to track the suspects’ route using area surveillance cameras.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • Three men on bicycles opened fire in the Bronx, hitting a 50-year-old man in the arm.
  • Victim was hospitalized with serious injuries but is in stable condition.
  • Suspects fled eastbound on East 161st Street and remain at large.
