Gunmen trade shots in broad daylight at Bronx intersection before fleeing

A heated dispute in the Bronx exploded into a midday gun battle that ended with both shooters vanishing into the streets.

by Breaking Local News Report

Bronx, NY – Monday afternoon traffic came to a halt when two men pulled out guns and exchanged fire at the busy corner of East 165th Street and Findlay Avenue. The shootout erupted around 2:09 p.m., sending pedestrians and drivers scrambling for cover.

Witnesses told police the pair had been arguing moments before both drew firearms and fired multiple rounds at each other. Despite the barrage of gunfire, no injuries were reported.

The first man is described as having a dark complexion with black hair and was last seen running south on Findlay Avenue. The second man, with a medium complexion, fled westbound on East 165th Street.

Related News:  New York City Columbus Day Weekend Weather Promises to be Bel Tempo

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and searching for the two men involved. No arrests have been made.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • Two men exchanged gunfire during an argument at East 165th Street and Findlay Avenue on Monday afternoon
  • No one was injured, and both suspects fled the scene in different directions
  • Police are seeking the gunmen, who remain at large
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Poll shows tight NYC mayoral race with Cuomo...

Manhattan teen arrested for slashing woman aboard Wall...

Man shot dead on Brooklyn street after Saturday...

Boy struck by thrown object at Barclays Center,...

Gunmen on bikes shoot man in Bronx street...

Man attacked with metal pipe during argument in...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.