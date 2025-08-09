Gunmen trade shots in broad daylight at Bronx intersection before fleeing

Bronx, NY – Monday afternoon traffic came to a halt when two men pulled out guns and exchanged fire at the busy corner of East 165th Street and Findlay Avenue. The shootout erupted around 2:09 p.m., sending pedestrians and drivers scrambling for cover.

Witnesses told police the pair had been arguing moments before both drew firearms and fired multiple rounds at each other. Despite the barrage of gunfire, no injuries were reported.

The first man is described as having a dark complexion with black hair and was last seen running south on Findlay Avenue. The second man, with a medium complexion, fled westbound on East 165th Street.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and searching for the two men involved. No arrests have been made.

