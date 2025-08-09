ICE Operation in New Jersey Uncovers Chat Group Sharing Lewd Images of Young Children

Federal prosecutors say a Jersey City man was caught with disturbing images after being tracked to an online child abuse chat group.

by Breaking Local News Report
NEWARK, NJ – Federal prosecutors say a Jersey City man has been charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation that linked him to an online chat group sharing explicit material involving infants and toddlers.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Matthew Ozol was identified through an IP address registered to his residence. Investigators allege the account associated with Ozol participated in a group called “Baby Rapist,” where messages referenced the rape of babies and the exchange of child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say the account also distributed a video containing such material.

The arrest was part of an international investigation led by ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

“Another child predator has been brought to justice thanks to the coordinated efforts of Homeland Security Investigations and our international law enforcement partners at Europol,” said HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge Michael S. McCarthy. “Ozol was identified as a serious threat to vulnerable children, and HSI remains committed to combating child exploitation worldwide through the dedication of our special agents and analysts.”

A search warrant executed at Ozol’s home reportedly turned up at least 26 images and videos of child pornography. Ozol appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge in Newark and was ordered detained.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

——
Key Points

  • Matthew Ozol, 39, charged with possession of child pornography in federal court
  • Investigators say he participated in explicit online chat group and distributed video
  • Search of home uncovered at least 26 images and videos involving infants or toddlers
