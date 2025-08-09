Man arrested in Harrisburg tent city shooting that left one injured

HARRISBURG, PA – It was in the shadow of the I-83 bridge on South Front Street when gunfire rang out on July 3, striking a man in the abdomen and legs inside the encampment known as Tent City. The wounded victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment as police began an investigation into the shooting.

On Friday, officers executed an arrest and search warrant at a tent within Tent City, where they took 34-year-old Joshian E. Pacheco Ferrer into custody. Investigators say they recovered firearms during the operation, believed to be linked to the July 3 attack.

Pacheco Ferrer is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, and recklessly endangering another person. Police confirmed he remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and police continue to seek additional information from the public.

——

Key Points

