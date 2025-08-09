Man attacked with metal pipe during argument in East Harlem

MANHATTAN, NY – A Sunday night dispute on a quiet East Harlem block turned violent when a man was struck with a metal pipe.

Around 9:56 p.m. on August 3, a 67-year-old man was standing in front of 315 Pleasant Avenue when an unidentified man approached him. After a verbal exchange, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head and back with a metal pipe before fleeing south on Pleasant Avenue.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Metropolitan, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion and medium build, standing between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, and an image from surveillance footage has been released.

Key Points

A 67-year-old man was attacked with a metal pipe during a dispute in East Harlem.

The suspect fled on foot southbound on Pleasant Avenue.

Police released an image of the wanted man and are seeking tips from the public.