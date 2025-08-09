Man shot dead on Brooklyn street after Saturday night gunfire

Brooklyn, NY – It was Saturday night when gunfire erupted near 57th Street and 4th Avenue, leaving a 45-year-old man mortally wounded on the sidewalk. Witnesses called 911 at around 9:11 p.m., prompting an urgent police response to the quiet stretch in Sunset Park.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Emergency medical crews rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, where doctors fought to save his life. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the shooter’s identity remains unknown. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing nearby surveillance footage as the search continues. The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

A 45-year-old man was shot in the back near 57th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn on Saturday night

He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn and later died from his injuries

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing