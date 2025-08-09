Man shot dead on Brooklyn street after Saturday night gunfire

A quiet Brooklyn evening turned deadly when a man was gunned down just steps from a busy avenue.

by Breaking Local News Report
New York City Medical Examiner on scene.
New York City Medical Examiner on scene.

Brooklyn, NY – It was Saturday night when gunfire erupted near 57th Street and 4th Avenue, leaving a 45-year-old man mortally wounded on the sidewalk. Witnesses called 911 at around 9:11 p.m., prompting an urgent police response to the quiet stretch in Sunset Park.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Emergency medical crews rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, where doctors fought to save his life. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the shooter’s identity remains unknown. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing nearby surveillance footage as the search continues. The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification.

Related News:  NYPD seeks suspects in deadly December Queens weed robbery that left one man dead

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • A 45-year-old man was shot in the back near 57th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn on Saturday night
  • He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn and later died from his injuries
  • No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Poll shows tight NYC mayoral race with Cuomo...

Manhattan teen arrested for slashing woman aboard Wall...

Gunmen trade shots in broad daylight at Bronx...

Boy struck by thrown object at Barclays Center,...

Gunmen on bikes shoot man in Bronx street...

Man attacked with metal pipe during argument in...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.