Man shot in the head killed outside Bronx building Thursday night

A Bronx man’s life was cut short in a sudden burst of gunfire on Westchester Avenue.

by Breaking Local News Report

Bronx, NY – On Thursday night, gunfire broke out in front of 1629 Westchester Avenue, striking 33-year-old Ralph Herrera in the head and ending his life on the sidewalk. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m., drawing a heavy police and emergency response to the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Officers arrived to find Herrera, of East 172nd Street, lying unresponsive from the gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, but doctors could not save him, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators say no arrests have been made and are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage. The motive for the shooting remains unclear as the search for the gunman continues.

Key Points

  • Ralph Herrera, 33, was shot in the head outside 1629 Westchester Avenue in the Bronx Thursday night
  • He was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead
  • No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing
