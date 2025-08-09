Manuel Fernandez sentenced to prison for attacking woman and violating restraining order

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Jackson Township man has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to breaking into his estranged wife’s home in violation of a restraining order and assaulting her.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Manuel Fernandez was sentenced Friday to three years in New Jersey State Prison for burglary and 18 months for contempt of a judicial or protective order, with both sentences running concurrently. The burglary sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act, requiring him to serve at least 85% before becoming eligible for parole.

The charges stem from a May 31, 2024 incident, when police say Fernandez illegally entered a Buttonwood Drive residence around 1:40 a.m., kicked down the bedroom door, and attacked the woman living there. The victim, identified as his wife, had a temporary restraining order against him. She was able to fend him off and call 911. Fernandez was arrested at the scene and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since that night.

——

