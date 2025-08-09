Melville lawyer accused of stealing over $400K from real estate deal

A Long Island lawyer is accused of pocketing more than $400K meant to pay off a client’s mortgage.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY – A Long Island attorney was arrested Friday on charges that he stole more than $413,000 meant to pay off a client’s loan during a real estate closing.

Prosecutors allege that Michael Tulchiner, 61, of Bellmore, misappropriated the funds while serving as the principal attorney at The Law Office of Michael J. Tulchiner in Melville. The money, provided through a refinance loan for his client, was designated to settle a prior mortgage as part of a property sale in August 2022.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Tulchiner ordered a $413,237 bank check to the mortgage company on August 26, 2022, but redeposited it into his account three days later. Investigators say he later spent the funds on expenses related to his law practice and other purposes unrelated to the transaction.

Tulchiner was arraigned before Judge John B. Zollo on a charge of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a Class C felony. He was released on his own recognizance due to the charge being non-bail eligible under New York State law.

He is due back in court September 2 and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Tulchiner is represented by attorney Scott Gross. Prosecutors urge anyone who believes they may be a victim to contact the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Key Points

  • Attorney Michael Tulchiner accused of stealing $413,237 from a client’s real estate transaction.
  • Funds allegedly redeposited into his account and used for law firm expenses.
  • Faces 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree.
