Neighbors Question County’s Role in “Unauthorized” Overnight Homeless Shelter

TOMS RIVER, NJ – County officials say they are investigating reports that a church in Toms River has been operating an overnight homeless shelter without formal county authorization or land use and zoning permits.

At a July 2 public meeting, resident Diane Rhine told commissioners that True Vine Ministries announced on Facebook it was running both a daytime and overnight cooling center at Christ Episcopal Church from July 1 through September 26.

Ms. Rhine lives adjacent to the church and said she was never notified of the change in use at the church by any county or municipal land use boards and never received notice, until she discovered the shelter operating next door to her home.

She asked commissioners if the shelter was “sanctioned by Ocean County,” but county leaders said they had not granted such approval and that no such approvals had been granted to the church.

Administrator Michael Fiure said the county first learned of the operation late on July 1 after seeing the social media post.

He confirmed that officials plan to meet with True Vine Ministries to discuss the shelter’s role in the county’s Continuum of Care program, but did not mention any code or buidling violations. Fiure also did not say whether or not the county would investigate the claim.

Fiure said the county does not plan to maintain a large homeless population in downtown Toms River and is working with municipalities to identify alternatives. Addressing rumors of a new Route 9 shelter opening August 1, he clarified no official summer shelter site has been approved.

The only county-authorized overnight shelter is the Code Blue program, which runs from November through March during cold-weather emergencies.

True Vines has been advertising the Toms River church as an overnight homeless shelter and cooling center since July 1st.

“COOLING CENTER now available at CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH Yes! the Church on Washington Street in DOWNTOWN Toms River! ** Available from July 1 – Sept 26 ** A “Cooling Center” is available for any person in need of air conditioning during the summer heat. Please see image for more details on when the Center is available. Thank you, True Vine and all those in support,” the church posted on their Facebook page on July 2nd.

