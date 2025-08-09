New Jersey cop charged with lying about criminal past and NYPD firing to get police jobs

FREEHOLD, NJ – A Neptune Township police officer is facing multiple criminal charges after investigators say he repeatedly lied about his criminal history and prior termination from the New York City Police Department to secure law enforcement jobs in New Jersey.

Prosecutors allege that 38-year-old Briant K. Nixon worked for the NYPD from 2012 until his 2017 termination, which stemmed from violations of departmental rules related to a 2015 arrest for domestic violence and violating a restraining order. When applying to police departments in West Wildwood, Matawan, and Neptune Township, Nixon allegedly failed to disclose his NYPD employment and criminal record, even swearing before a notary that false information in his Neptune application was true.

Authorities say Nixon also lied earlier this year when renewing his police license, falsely stating he had never been charged with a crime or been the subject of a restraining order. He now faces charges including second-degree pattern of official misconduct, multiple counts of official misconduct, tampering with public records, false swearing, and falsifying records.

Nixon has been suspended from duty pending court proceedings, with his first appearance scheduled for September 25 in Monmouth County Superior Court.

——

Key Points

Officer accused of hiding NYPD firing and 2015 domestic violence arrest to get police jobs

Applied to three NJ police departments without disclosing criminal record

Faces multiple misconduct and falsification charges, remains suspended from duty