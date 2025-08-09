New Jersey town says parents will pay for crimes their children commit

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Monday night, the Township Council passed a sweeping new ordinance that could land parents in jail if their children repeatedly run afoul of the law.

The measure, adopted July 28, makes parents, guardians, or any adult responsible for a minor legally accountable for certain offenses committed by the child. The move comes after a string of youth-related disturbances, including unruly behavior at last year’s Gloucester Township Day and a public drone show.

The ordinance covers 28 offenses, from serious felonies to lesser violations such as loitering, breaking curfew, or repeated truancy. Under the law, if a minor is found guilty multiple times in juvenile court, their caretaker could face up to 90 days in jail and fines as high as $2,000.

Officials say the rule is designed to curb recurring juvenile misbehavior by holding caretakers directly responsible. The law took effect immediately upon passage.

——

Key Points

Gloucester Township passed a law holding parents accountable for minors’ repeated offenses

28 listed violations range from felonies to minor infractions like curfew violations

Penalties include up to 90 days in jail and $2,000 in fines

