Ocean County whistlblower, educator claims retaliation, coverup of bullying and misconduct at vocational school

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ – A Manahawkin man is publicly accusing the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the New Jersey Department of Education, and local school officials of engaging in or covering up misconduct tied to bullying, retaliation, and corruption within the county’s educational system, specifically at the Ocean County Vocational Technical School.

Speaking at a recent commissioners meeting, Robert Yaiser said he has been “forced into this coverup” since 2020 and 2021, when he claims law enforcement initially told him the truth about complaints but later changed their account.

He alleged that the Prosecutor’s Office Internal Affairs Unit lied about what was originally told to him and said he is willing to testify under oath.

Yaiser said he has been contacted by dozens of students, parents, district employees, county officials, and current and former law enforcement officers who reported retaliation for speaking out about corruption or misconduct. He claims many of them have required medical or mental health counseling as a result.

According to Yaiser, after he began speaking publicly about the complaints, he was suspended from his district position and is now facing termination.

He vowed to continue attending public meetings alongside fellow whistleblower and former detective Sean Nelson Boero until outside authorities fully investigate the allegations.

During his remarks, Yaiser read from a letter written by James O’Donnell, a culinary teacher in the district, in which O’Donnell accused Assistant Superintendent Michael Maschi of failing to protect students and called for his resignation.

O’Donnell also requested state-level investigations into the Ocean County Vocational-Technical School (OCVTS) and Central Regional High School’s handling of student safety and bullying complaints.

The Board of Commissioners and OCVTS have not publicly commented on Yaiser’s allegations. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has not issued any statements regarding those claims.

Yaiser said these incidents highlight a pattern of administrative failures and a lack of transparency in addressing concerns about student welfare.

After his speech, the public gave Yaiser a standing ovation, prompting Commissioner Jack Kelly to silence the cheers.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t want to have to keep asking you no clapping. This is not an

entertainment facility.” Kelly remarked.

