Police Charge Owner of Neighborhood Nuisance Dog After Months of Complaints

UTICA, NY – After months of failed attempts to capture a runaway German shepherd, Utica Animal Control and patrol officers finally tracked the dog to its owner this week.

On August 4, officers responded to reports of the same dog running loose on the 2600 block of Oneida Street. As in previous encounters, the dog repeatedly ran from officers, prompting them to follow it from a distance. The pursuit ended on the 100 block of James Street, where the animal’s owner was seen taking control of it.

Police say the dog has prompted numerous complaints from residents in recent months. The owner was issued two citations — one for allowing the dog to run at large and another for keeping an unvaccinated animal. Officials hope the penalties will end the ongoing problem.

