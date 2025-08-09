Resident urges county to oppose federal cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits

An Ocean County resident demanded local leaders oppose federal budget cuts she says would harm vulnerable residents, while Rep. Smith defended the bill as preserving core benefits.

by Breaking Local News Report
Ocean County approves over $5 million for administration building projects in Toms River
Ocean County approves over $5 million for administration building projects in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Stafford Township resident pressed Ocean County officials for the fourth time to formally oppose proposed federal cuts to Medicaid and SNAP programs, warning they would strip vital healthcare and food assistance from millions nationwide.

Speaking at the July 2 county commissioners meeting, Barbara Crystal of Bulkhead Avenue called on the board to pass a resolution against the Senate’s version of the Budget Reconciliation Bill, which she said would remove $1.5 trillion from Medicaid and SNAP to fund tax breaks for corporations and the wealthiest Americans. Crystal said the cuts would leave 16 million people without healthcare and add trillions to the national debt.

Related News:  BASF, Ciba-Geigy Poisoned Our Water, Killed Our Children, Now they Want Toms River to Pay $20 Million

She cited enrollment data showing nearly two million New Jersey residents on Medicaid in 2024, including hundreds of thousands of children, seniors, and people with disabilities in the congressional districts of Reps. Jeff Van Drew (CD2) and Chris Smith (CD4). Crystal questioned how lawmakers who hold strong pro-life ratings could support legislation she says would harm maternal and child health.

In response, Commissioner Director Jack Kelly read a letter from Rep. Smith, who defended his support for the House version of the bill, “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” HR 1. Smith wrote that the measure preserves Medicaid benefits for eligible populations, implements work or volunteer requirements for able-bodied recipients, and introduces anti-fraud provisions, while also providing tax relief for seniors and working families.

Smith emphasized that exemptions from work requirements would protect children, pregnant women, seniors, caregivers, and medically frail individuals. He also highlighted provisions aimed at reducing wasteful Medicaid spending and addressing pharmacy benefit manager practices.

Related News:  Power Outage Hits South River: Restoration Efforts Underway

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • Resident urges county to oppose Senate bill cutting Medicaid and SNAP by $1.5 trillion.
  • Rep. Chris Smith says bill protects vulnerable recipients while adding work requirements for able-bodied adults.
  • Bill includes anti-fraud measures and tax relief for seniors.
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Ocean County whistlblower, educator claims retaliation, coverup of...

Melville lawyer accused of stealing over $400K from...

Neighbors Question County’s Role in “Unauthorized” Overnight Homeless...

Boy struck by thrown object at Barclays Center,...

Former detective accuses Prosecutor’s Office of ignoring child...

These are the five best pizzas at the...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.