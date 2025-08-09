Salvador Cabellos Diaz Charged for Role in Brutal Murder in Howell

FREEHOLD, NJ – Authorities have announced the arrest of a second man in connection with the June killing of a Howell Township resident found shot to death in a parked vehicle.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Salvador J. Cabellos Diaz of Jackson Township has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The charges stem from the June 5 discovery of 36-year-old Rolando Acte Mejia, who was found dead from two gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on White Street.

Investigators from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and Howell Township Police determined the shooting was an isolated incident.

Another suspect, 33-year-old Juan Jesus Mejia Yanza of Howell, was arrested on June 13 and remains in custody.

Diaz is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending court proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.

The immigration status and country of origin of both individuals is unknown at this time.

——

Key Points

Salvador Diaz charged in June 5 fatal shooting of Howell man found in parked car

Another suspect, Juan Mejia Yanza, arrested in June and remains in custody

Authorities say shooting was isolated and posed no ongoing public threat