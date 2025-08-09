Sea turtle rescued from tide pool in Barnegat Light with surprise hitchhiker

BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ – A routine day for the Marine Mammal Stranding Center turned into a rescue mission when a green sea turtle was found trapped in a tide pool near a jetty. The turtle, spotted munching on rockweed, appeared unaware that the outgoing tide would soon leave it without water.

Stranding Coordinator Jay, assisted by a certified MMSC volunteer and the Barnegat Light Beach Patrol, safely captured the turtle for examination. Officials said the reptile was in good health and active, but carried an unexpected passenger — a juvenile remora clinging to its shell.

Both the sea turtle and its hitchhiking fish were released back into the ocean nearby to continue their journey.

Key Points

