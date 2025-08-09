Six figure payout from Ohio Lottery scratch off

Gibsonburg woman claims $100000 prize on Three Stooges Pie Payout ticket

by Local News Report
US dollars bundle close up isolated on dollar background. Paper denominations of dollars cash rolls with rubber bands. Business budget of wealth and prosperity finance. Pile capital of American US dollars bills notes cash

PEMBERVILLE, OH – A Gibsonburg woman has won the $100,000 top prize on the Ohio Lottery’s $5 scratch-off game, “The Three Stooges Pie Payout.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Frobose Market IGA on Bierley Avenue in Pemberville. After state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, she will receive $72,000.

“The Three Stooges Pie Payout” offers a top prize of $100,000, with three top prizes still available as of August 6. Since its inception in 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to education statewide.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

  • Gibsonburg woman wins $100,000 on “The Three Stooges Pie Payout” scratch-off
  • Ticket bought at Frobose Market IGA in Pemberville
  • Winner will receive $72,000 after taxes, with three top prizes still unclaimed
Related News:  $100K Powerball Ticket Purchased in Cumberland County
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Centerville man wins $50K twice on same lottery...

Willoughby player snags $100K jackpot

Gas station ticket delivers $150K jackpot in Ohio

Lucky stop at Ohio grocery store brings $100,000...

Cincinnati player blasts off with $150K lottery win

Giant Eagle sells winning lottery ticket worth $100K

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.