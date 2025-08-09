Six figure payout from Ohio Lottery scratch off

PEMBERVILLE, OH – A Gibsonburg woman has won the $100,000 top prize on the Ohio Lottery’s $5 scratch-off game, “The Three Stooges Pie Payout.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Frobose Market IGA on Bierley Avenue in Pemberville. After state and federal taxes totaling 28 percent, she will receive $72,000.

“The Three Stooges Pie Payout” offers a top prize of $100,000, with three top prizes still available as of August 6. Since its inception in 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to education statewide.

