Six wounded including 5-year-old girl in Baltimore block party shooting

A Baltimore neighborhood celebration ended in gunfire, leaving a child and five adults wounded.

by Breaking Local News Report

Baltimore, MD – A summer block party turned into chaos Saturday night when gunfire erupted at the intersection of Spaulding and Queensbury Avenues in Northwest Baltimore, injuring six people, including a young child.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers were called to the scene at around 8:46 p.m., where they found a 5-year-old girl shot in the hand, along with four men and a woman ranging in age from 23 to 52. One of the male victims remains in critical condition.

Neighbors told local reporters the shooting broke out during a block party, shattering what had been a lively community gathering. Streets in the area were shut down as officers secured the scene and began their investigation.

Related News:  Three Charged for Attacking, Raping Women in Jersey City Apartment

No arrests have been announced, and police have not yet released information on a suspect or motive.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • Six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were shot Saturday night in Northwest Baltimore
  • One male victim is in critical condition; others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries
  • The shooting happened during a block party, and no arrests have been made

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Pickup truck plows onto youth football field in...

Ocean County whistlblower, educator claims retaliation, coverup of...

Boy struck by thrown object at Barclays Center,...

Former detective accuses Prosecutor’s Office of ignoring child...

Manuel Fernandez sentenced to prison for attacking woman...

Accokeek man charged in killing mother’s boyfriend

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.