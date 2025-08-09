Six wounded including 5-year-old girl in Baltimore block party shooting

Baltimore, MD – A summer block party turned into chaos Saturday night when gunfire erupted at the intersection of Spaulding and Queensbury Avenues in Northwest Baltimore, injuring six people, including a young child.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers were called to the scene at around 8:46 p.m., where they found a 5-year-old girl shot in the hand, along with four men and a woman ranging in age from 23 to 52. One of the male victims remains in critical condition.

Neighbors told local reporters the shooting broke out during a block party, shattering what had been a lively community gathering. Streets in the area were shut down as officers secured the scene and began their investigation.

No arrests have been announced, and police have not yet released information on a suspect or motive.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

Six people, including a 5-year-old girl, were shot Saturday night in Northwest Baltimore

One male victim is in critical condition; others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries

The shooting happened during a block party, and no arrests have been made